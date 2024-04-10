<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gen Zers are more likely to own crypto than stocks as they take a different approach to financial planning than older generations, according to a Policygenius survey. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">About 18% of GenZers own stocks and 20% own cryptocurrency, according to the 2024 <a href="https://www.policygenius.com/life-insurance/2024-financial-planning-survey-millennials-gen-z-money/"><span class="s2">Policygenius Financial Planning Survey</span></a> released on Tuesday. For reference, 33% of Boomers own stocks and just 5% own crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p class="typography-module--mortar-text-body--42717 typography-module--mortar-size-large--29a63 index-module--paragraph-text--b1f11">YouGov conducted the survey on behalf of Policygenius in mid-October, polling 4,063 Americans age 18 or older. The average margin of error was +/—2%, according to Policygenius. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"Younger generations store their wealth differently than their Gen X and boomer counterparts, including novel investments like cryptocurrency. This could show a bigger willingness to take risks with their money, but it could also reflect obstacles they can't control, like the growing housing shortage," said Myles Ma, certified personal finance counselor at insurance platform Policygenius in a statement. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Foundation and the CFA Institute reached a similar conclusion in May last year. About 56% of Gen Zers own some investments, with about 55% of them owning crypto and 41% owning individual stocks, according to their <a href="https://www.finra.org/media-center/newsreleases/2023/finra-foundation-cfa-institute-research-focuses-gen-z-investors"><span class="s2">survey</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">Real estate</span></h2>\r\n<p>Younger generations are also just as likely or more likely to own crypto as they are to own real estate, the survey found. <span class="s1">Thirteen percent of GenZers and 24% of Millennials own real estate, while 45% of Boomers also own real estate in comparison, according to the survey. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">High interest rates and low inventory are making it <a href="https://www.gao.gov/blog/affordable-housing-crisis-grows-while-efforts-increase-supply-fall-short"><span class="s2">difficult</span></a> to buy a home in the U.S., according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Buying real property may help build wealth, but it has become decreasingly <a href="https://www.atlantafed.org/center-for-housing-and-policy/data-and-tools/home-ownership-affordability-monitor"><span class="s2">affordable</span></a> over the years. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>