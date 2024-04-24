Viction World Wide Chain: Scale Beyond Limits

A Parallel World

Is Web3 merely a shadow of Web2's legacy? Looking back, the World Wide Web has truly changed how we connect, share, and learn, making the world feel smaller and more connected than ever. In the meantime, Web3 still keeps weaving the tales of an interconnected future.

Yet, looking at the reality in the blockchain world, signs of disconnect are evident, creating palpable gaps.

The first gap lies in the distribution of benefits between Dapps and their underlying blockchain protocols. In the current model, blockchains capture value through gas fees, leaving Dapps and their creators feeling undervalued. This leads to a cycle where Dapps thrive during bull markets but decline when the hype fades. It appears that users are more captivated by the blockchain technology itself than by the Dapps and the real value they offer.

Furthermore, the fragmented ecosystem, where each blockchain and Dapp operates independently, hinders Dapps' global impact by confining them to their platforms.

It seems like 'Blockchain Overshoot Day' is approaching, a time when the infrastructure can't keep up with the demands for connectivity. Unless we do something different.

OUR MISSION IN ACTION: Early Support For Connectivity

Forget about blockchain models that rely on outdated gas fees to generate value. Viction is pioneering a zero-gas infrastructure and focusing on the utility to eliminate the conflicts in benefits between blockchains and Dapps. The platform is about unlocking extraordinary features, tapping into the business potential of blockchain, creating more value for Web3 tokens, and ensuring that every participant gains from the long-term value of connectivity.

Yet, this is not all Viction aim to do.

OUR VISION: Scale Beyond Limits

Imagine a future where being connected does more than just let us talk to each other—it adds value with every interaction. There is a future called Viction World Wide Chain, a new digital space that stands alongside the World Wide Web.

With Viction World Wide Chain, you can handle huge numbers of transactions, essential for going global, while maintaining decentralization and scaling massively.

Viction World Wide Chain makes it easy to interact with lots of different Dapps and services across a big network of connected blockchains.

Viction World Wide Chain gives you the power to really own your space in this new world. You can run your blockchain, use your tokens to pay for things, and make an impact by shaping your business in new and valuable ways.

First Steps of Viction World Wide Chain

Join Viction as they take the first steps with the Viction World Wide Chain, a reality that harnesses the full potential of connectivity.

Viction invites developers and creators from sectors like Gaming, AI-Governance, Data Integrity, Real World Asset Tokenization, Finance, Supply Chain, Ad Tech, Healthcare, and more to come aboard. Together, we can build something far-reaching and enduring, turning Viction World Wide Chain into a transformative force in everyday life for everyone.

Viction World Wide Chain.

Scale Beyond Limits.

This post is commissioned by Coin98 and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.