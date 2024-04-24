Exclusive

Figment witnesses fivefold growth in Q1, passes $15 billion staked

The Block • April 24, 2024, 9:05AM EDT
Quick Take

  • Staking infrastructure provider Figment says it has generated record fivefold year-over-year growth in Q1, passing $15 billion in assets staked from over 500 institutions.
  • Figment Europe and Apex Group have also launched Ethereum and Solana staking ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange during the quarter.