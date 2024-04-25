<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A piece of notebook paper with the sign “Buy Bitcoin” — famous for appearing on broadcast behind then-United States Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in 2017 — was sold for 16 BTC, or about $1.027 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The sign was handed over to the highest bidder, the pseudonymous “Squirrekkywrath,” after a week-long auction Wednesday at the Pubkey Bar in New York. The original “Bitcoin Sign Guy,” Christian Langalis — who posted the auction himself on auction platform </span><a href="https://scarce.city/auctions/buy-bitcoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Scarce City</span></a> —<span style="font-weight: 400;"> also </span><a href="https://twitter.com/PubKey_NYC/status/1783275932058296353"><span style="font-weight: 400;">attended</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the event. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Hastily drawn on a yellow legal pad, this iconic drawing marked Bitcoin’s intrusion into the global monetary landscape — the sign is one of few widely-recognized physical Bitcoin artifacts, given Bitcoin’s virtual nature,” the website’s description said. The auctioned notepad also includes Langalis’ notes and mock drawings of the sign from that day. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Langalis, who </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-24/-buy-bitcoin-sign-shown-behind-yellen-sells-for-1-million-at-auction"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> was a 22-year-old intern at Cato Institute, was seen holding up the “Buy Bitcoin” sign behind Yellen in July 2017 on the televised House Financial Services Committee hearing. The then-Fed chair was speaking on the Fed’s semiannual monetary policy report to Congress.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Langalis was removed from the hearing room after holding up the slogan, the price of bitcoin rose 3.7% at the time of broadcast, according to </span><a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/12/someone-held-up-a-buy-bitcoin-sign-during-yellens-testimony-to-congress.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CNBC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin’s value has since risen from around $2,700 in July 2017 to a peak of over $73,000 last month, driven by the major decision from U.S. regulators to allow the launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>