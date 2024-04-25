<p>The venture firm Digital Currency Group appointed Aimie Killeen as its Chief Legal Officer. </p>\r\n<p>The appointment comes after months of legal strife for DCG. The firm's subsidiary Genesis filed for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection">bankruptcy</a> protection in January 2023 following the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. DCG, Genesis, and Genesis' creditor Gemini reached an agreement in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/209145/genesis-gemini-and-dcg-reach-agreement-in-bankruptcy-court">February</a> of the same year, with DCG agreeing to deliver recoveries of up to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247809/dcg-genesis-recoveries">90%</a> to Genesis creditors in August 2023, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>Killeen previously served as the Chief Legal Officer of the software and payments development firm Billtrust. Killeen will join the company on May 1, augmenting DCG’s multinational legal operations, merger and acquisitions, compliance and governance as a new executive leadership team member, according to a DCG company <a href="https://twitter.com/DCGco/status/1783503086306140212/photo/1">release</a>. </p>\r\n<p class="p1">“We are pleased to welcome Aimie to DCG’s leadership team as we execute on our growth plans while we continue to navigate the industry’s evolving legal landscape,” DCG Founder and CEO Barry Silbert said in a statement. “With her extensive experience and global insight, Aimie will be an invaluable partner in supporting our strategic objectives to drive our business forward.”</p>\r\n<p>Before serving as Billtrust's Chief Legal Officer for over a year, Killeen was a senior associate at the Australian law firm Ashurst for nine years. She <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aimie-m-killeen/">then</a> went on to become global general counsel for DirectCash, a financial services firm, and executive vice president of CardTronics, an ATM manufacturer and financial services firm that acquired DirectCashPayments.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">"I am honored to join DCG during a transformative era in finance and technology as the industry continues to gain momentum,” Killeen said in a statement. “DCG holds an impressive leadership role in the digital assets sector and I am eager to support the company’s growth plans as we accelerate the development of decentralized technology to advance society globally.”</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>