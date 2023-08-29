<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of bankrupt trading firm Genesis Global Holdco, reached an in-principle deal with Genesis creditors to settle their claims, a Tuesday </span><a href="https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/genesis/Home-DownloadPDF?id1=MjQ2NzEwNg==&amp;id2=-1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">court filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Genesis, which </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, said in the filing that it currently holds liabilities including the payment of about $630 million in unsecured loans due in May 2023 and a $1.1 billion unsecured promissory note due in 2032.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an in-principle deal, DCG plans to take up new debt facilities and a repayment agreement. These will include a $328.8 million first-lien facility with a 2-year maturity and a $830 million second-lien facility with a 7-year maturity. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DCG also intends to pay $275 million in four installment payments, according to the filing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The plan, if consummated, could result in estimated recoveries of about 70% to 90% for unsecured creditors in U.S. dollar equivalent and a 65% to 90% recovery on an in-kind basis depending on the denomination of the digital asset, the filing said.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Genesis hit by 3ac, FTX</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In January, Genesis </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York federal bankruptcy court after it took a financial hit following the collapses of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and FTX last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Genesis </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228128/genesis-creditors-reject-restructuring-plan"><span style="font-weight: 400;">owes around $3.6 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to its top 50 creditors, including claims from Gemini, the crypto exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>