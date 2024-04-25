<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="1c63d4ce-ef8b-4fa5-bfb8-1d0999a10e6c">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Fintech company Stripe will begin supporting transactions in USD Coin (USDC) this summer, reviving its involvement in crypto-based commerce.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stripe said Thursday that stablecoin payments will be integrated into the servicer's checkout suite in several weeks. According to the company, crypto transactions will “immediately” settle to fiat. </span></p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Crypto is back," Stripe's cofounder, John Collison, posted along with a demonstration video <a href="https://twitter.com/collision/status/1783559623511011535">Thursday on X</a>. "</span><span class="r-18u37iz">@Stripe </span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">will start supporting global stablecoin payments this summer. Transactions instantly settle on-chain and automatically convert to fiat.</span>"</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We're excited about empowering Stripe users to accept stablecoin payments, helping them expand their global reach and give their customers access to easy, fast, and trustworthy transactions even if they don't have a bank account or credit card,” the company said in a statement shared with The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stripe's latest push to incorporate cryptocurrencies into its services suite comes several years after the company phased out bitcoin payments on its platform. The company <a href="https://stripe.com/blog/ending-bitcoin-support">sunsetted the experiment</a> in 2018, reasoning at the time that bitcoin's volatile price action made the token more suitable as “an asset [rather] than… a means of exchange.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>