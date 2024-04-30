<p>BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund reached $375 million in assets under management.</p>\r\n<p>The fund, known by its ticker BUIDL, beat out its nearest competitor Franklin Templeton's FOBXX by nearly $8 million, data from Dune Analytics <a href="https://dune.com/21co/tokenization-government-securities">show</a>. FOBXX is a U.S.-registered mutual fund using the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228445/franklin-templeton-fund-polygon">Polygon</a> and Stellar blockchains, holding over $368 million in assets under management as of April 30.</p>\r\n<p>"The fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in U.S. government securities, cash and repurchase agreements collateralized fully by U.S. government securities or cash," according to FOBXX's <a href="https://www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/money-market-funds/products/29386/SINGLCLASS/franklin-on-chain-u-s-government-money-fund/FOBXX">website</a>. "The fund seeks to provide as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of shareholders' capital and liquidity. The fund also tries to maintain a stable $1 share price."</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283507/blackrock-to-launch-tokenized-investment-fund-with-securitize">moved</a> to launch BUIDL alongside the real world asset tokenization firm Securitize in March, The Block previously reported. BUIDL raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285142/new-blackrock-tokenized-fund-garners-160-million-in-deposits">$160 million</a> in inflows in its first week of launch.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock is one of the world's largest asset managers, and its spot bitcoin ETF IBIT amassed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280065/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-10-billion-aum">$10 billion</a> in assets under management in early March. IBIT brought in nearly $766 million in funds on April 29, The Block's Data Dashboard shows.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>