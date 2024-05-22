<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States registered their seventh consecutive day of net inflows on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>According to data from multiple sources, $305.72 million flowed into the products, with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust bringing in the lion's share of $290 million.</p>\r\n<p>The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund was the only other ETF to record net inflows, bringing in $26 million.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale's converted Bitcoin Trust — which has seen cumulative net outflows of $18 billion — recorded no flows yesterday.</p>\r\n<p>No inflows or outflows were recorded from the other spot bitcoin ETFs, except for the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and VanEck Bitcoin Trust, which saw respective net outflows of $4 million and $6 million.</p>\r\n<p>Since listing on exchanges in the United States, spot bitcoin ETFs have proven exceptionally popular — bringing in a cumulative total net inflow of $13.17 billion. According to The Block's Data Dashboard, more than $265 billion in cumulative volume has been recorded.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>After the success of spot bitcoin ETFs, attention in the cryptocurrency industry and wider financial markets has now turned to spot ether ETFs after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly asked exchanges to amend their 19b-4s earlier this week.</p>\r\n<p>CboeBZX did just that, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295858/cboe-bzx-posts-amended-spot-ethereum-etf-filings-marking-a-step-forward-in-upcoming-decision">filing amended forms</a> late yesterday for the Franklin Ethereum Trust, Fidelity Ethereum Fund, VanEck Ethereum Trust, Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF and the ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF.</p>\r\n<p>The requested amendments were primarily related to the removal of ether staking and associated language, based on Grayscale Investment's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295835/grayscale-removes-staking-proposal-from-its-spot-ethereum-etf-filing">removal of such language</a> in its spot ether ETF proposal. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295605/fidelity-ethereum-etf-staking-amendment">Fidelity did the same.</a></p>\r\n<p>While spot ether ETFs weren't expected to gain approval in the immediate future, the odds shifted dramatically after reports that the SEC made such requests — with many suggesting <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295771/secs-lack-of-internal-coordination-suggests-ethereum-etf-pivot-entirely-political-source-says">a political shift is occurring</a> ahead of U.S. elections in November.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>