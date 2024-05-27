<p>Someone turned a small investment of the memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) into over $1 million, according to on-chain <a href="https://etherscan.io/token/0x95ad61b0a150d79219dcf64e1e6cc01f0b64c4ce?a=0xe3380616c58aacf30430bdde6e354aca423d7a4a">data</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The investor purchased around 48.1 billion SHIB on Jan. 31, 2021 for two wrapped ether (WETH) on the decentralized exchange Uniswap at a cost of around $2,700.</p>\r\n<p>After holding onto the SHIB for around three-and-a-half years, the user sold it this morning when SHIB's price increased to $0.000026.</p>\r\n<p>The SHIB sale was valued at $1.24 million — or a 47,592% increase of the initial investment. </p>\r\n<h2>What is Shiba Inu?</h2>\r\n<p>Shiba Inu is a memecoin that maintains a market capitalization of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248362/shiba-inu-shib-usd">$15.2 billion</a> and a circulating supply of 589.3 trillion.</p>\r\n<p>SHIB gained popularity following the success of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296722/dogecoin-price-pops-and-drops-after-kabosus-death-elon-musk-tweet">dogecoin</a>, both of which take inspiration from popular images of the Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu.</p>\r\n<p>On April 22, the team behind Shiba Inu raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290068/shiba-inu-funding-treat-token-new-blockchain">$12 million</a> via a token sale for a forthcoming digital asset TREAT, serving utility and governance purposes on a new Layer 3 network. TREAT will also be the final asset in the Shiba Inu token ecosystem. Investors in the token sale included Polygon Ventures, Mechanism Capital and Big Brain Holdings.</p>\r\n<p>The memecoin is also one of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295810/trump-campaign-to-accept-crypto-donations-including-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu">acceptable</a> cryptocurrency donations for Republican candidate Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. The trading app Robinhood also listed SHIB for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290672/robinhood-lists-shib-avax-comp-for-trading-in-new-york">trading</a> for New York residents on Apr. 24, 2024, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>