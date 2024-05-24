<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed a couple of brief spikes following the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296581/doge-meme-kabosu-passes-away"><span style="font-weight: 400;">death of its inspiration</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The first price spike occurred around 1:40 a.m. ET, when news of the dog that kickstarted a meme had passed away.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Today, Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed, in the arms of her person,” dogecoin’s official X account wrote on Friday. “The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Shiba Inu-based meme went viral in the early 2010s, which led to the creation of dogecoin in December 2013. DOGE is now the largest memecoin by market capitalization and inspired several other major dog-themed memecoins.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The second spike occurred around 11 a.m. ET, when perhaps the memecoin’s most well-known proponent tweeted about Kabosu’s passing.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-296729" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/DOGEUSD_2024-05-24_14-38-02-800x397.png" alt="24 hour dogecoin price" width="800" height="397" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, <a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1794022138757648810">tweeted an image</a> of the Shiba meme joined by a gorilla. “OG Doge has ascended to heaven to be with his friend Harambe,” Musk wrote on X. </span>The inclusion of the gorilla points to yet another piece of internet history.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In May 2016, a young boy visiting the Cincinnati Zoo climbed under a fence into an outdoor gorilla space, where he was violently dragged by Harambe. A zoo worker shot and killed the 17-year-old gorilla, which led to a slew of internet memorials and memes.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Musk is the world’s richest person and helped dogecoin surge to all-time highs in the summer of 2021 with his frequent </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/104398/elon-musk-twitter-poll-tesla-dogecoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/93723/elon-musk-removes-bitcoin-twitter-bio-dogecoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">endorsements</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of the memecoin. In December 2023, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268941/elon-musk-says-he-spends-hardly-any-time-at-all-thinking-about-cryptocurrency">Musk said</a> he spends “hardly” any time thinking about cryptocurrency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DOGE trades around $0.17 at publication time, up 3.8% over the past 24 hours according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s pricing data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Over that period, about $2.8 billion worth of doge has been traded.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Related tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FLOKI (FLOKI) also witnessed brief spikes on the news.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>