<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kabosu, the face of dogecoin, passed away in the morning of May 24 at an </span><a href="https://doubutsu.jp/dog/270/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">estimated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> age of 18, its owner said in a blog post. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Today, Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed, in the arms of her person,” dogecoin’s official X account </span><a href="https://x.com/dogecoin/status/1793893158369067429"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Friday. “The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The shiba inu’s iconic meme went viral in the early 2010s, which led to the birth of dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013. DOGE went on to become the largest memecoin by market capitalization, and inspired several other major dog-themed memecoins such as shiba inu and floki. In the past 24 hours, over $2.87 billion worth of dogecoin was traded, according to </span><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/view/memes/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CoinMarketCap</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kabosu’s owner noted in the </span><a href="https://kabochan.blog.jp/archives/51831907.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">blog post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that a memorial ceremony for the iconic shiba inu will be held on Sunday, at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1pm to 4pm.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>