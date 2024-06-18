<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw net outflows on Monday after the funds reported a weekly outflow of $580 million last week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 bitcoin ETFs posted a total net outflow of $145.83 million, led by Fidelity’s FBTC, which shed $92 million on Monday, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. FBTC, which typically reports sizable net inflows, saw net outflows of around $140 million last week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB followed with net outflows of $50 million, while Grayscale’s GBTC and VanEck’s HODL also recorded negative flows of around $4 million. The only net inflows, though minimal, came from Bitwise’s BITB, totaling $3 million. BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF in terms of net asset value, posted zero flows yesterday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The net outflows brought the cumulative total net inflows of spot bitcoin ETFs down to $14.96 billion, SoSoValue’s data showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. were on their longest streak of net inflows until last week, after the conflicting U.S. non-farm payroll data and unemployment data led to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299259/bitcoin-ether-at-buy-the-dip"><span style="font-weight: 400;">investor uncertainty</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and exodus from riskier assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Larger amounts of net outflows last week were centered around the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, which maintained the country’s current interest rate of 5.25% to 5.50%. While investors had hoped for </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283670/bitcoin-price-trades-flat-as-federal-reserve-holds-rates-steady"><span style="font-weight: 400;">several rate-cuts</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> this year, the Fed indicated that there would only be </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300129/bitcoin-equities-single-fed-rate-cut"><span style="font-weight: 400;">one interest rate reduction</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Digital asset manager CoinShares </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300396/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-saw-581-million-in-weekly-outflows-amid-more-hawkish-than-expected-fomc-meeting-coinshares"><span style="font-weight: 400;">suggested</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a Monday report that the “more hawkish-than-expected” FOMC meeting led investors to reduce their stake in fixed-supply assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin’s price, which neared $72,000 prior to the release of U.S. economic numbers, gradually moved down to its current level of $65,490 at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. It was down 1% over the past 24 hours.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>