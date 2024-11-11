Paradigm's VP of Regulatory Affairs breaks down why Harris lost and what Trump's win means for crypto

Episode 66 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Paradigm Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Justin Slaughter.
Justin Slaughter is the vice president of regulatory affairs at Paradigm.
In this episode, Slaughter and Chaparro discuss the Democratic Party's performance leading up to and during the recent election, particularly in relation to the crypto industry.
OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
03:19 2024 Election Recap
04:47 Harris Campaign
07:50 Single-Issue Crypto Voters
11:13 Democratic Party Policy
22:48 Policy Flip-Flopping
26:49 Split Ticket Voters
36:37 New SEC Regime
43:01 Pro-Crypto Democrats
45:06 Predictions & Closing Thoughts
