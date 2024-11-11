Paradigm's VP of Regulatory Affairs breaks down why Harris lost and what Trump's win means for crypto

Episode 66 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Paradigm Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Justin Slaughter.



Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected]

Justin Slaughter is the vice president of regulatory affairs at Paradigm.

In this episode, Slaughter and Chaparro discuss the Democratic Party's performance leading up to and during the recent election, particularly in relation to the crypto industry.



OUTLINE

00:00 Introduction

03:19 2024 Election Recap

04:47 Harris Campaign

07:50 Single-Issue Crypto Voters

11:13 Democratic Party Policy

22:48 Policy Flip-Flopping

26:49 Split Ticket Voters

36:37 New SEC Regime

43:01 Pro-Crypto Democrats

45:06 Predictions & Closing Thoughts



This episode is brought to you by our sponsor Polkadot

Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. To discover more, head to polkadot.network

The Block Community

The Block is launching a new community experience for fans of The Scoop! Follow us on Lens to stay in the loop: hey.xyz/u/theblockcommunity The Block Newsletters

The Block's newsletters bring you the latest news and analysis of the fast-moving crypto and DeFi markets. To subscribe, visit theblock.co/newsletters