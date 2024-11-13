AltLayer unveils 'Autonome,' a platform to create and deploy autonomous AI agents

AltLayer, an infrastructure provider for scalable Layer 2 solutions, has unveiled “Autonome,” a platform designed to accelerate the development of the “Verifiable Agentic Web,” and enable the creation, deployment, discovery and distribution of autonomous AI agents.

The Verifiable Agentic Web is a decentralized digital ecosystem where autonomous AI agents can be verified for integrity and trustworthiness, with their interactions securely recorded onchain.

The upcoming platform enables developers and decentralized applications to build and interact with self-governing “intelligent” agents. “These AI agents will be able to think, act and make decisions independently and purposefully,” the project said in a statement shared with The Block.

Unlike traditional AI bots, which are limited to following rigid, pre-set instructions, Autonome agents aim to exhibit true autonomy, reasoning and adaptation based on “personal values, principles and goals,” according to the team. The agents don’t simply perform isolated tasks passively; they aim to participate actively within the decentralized ecosystem, making informed decisions, collaborating, iterating and transacting seamlessly with other agents.

By operating within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), these agents assure users that their operations are secure, verifiable and trustworthy, which is crucial for trust-minimized and secure interactions within decentralized networks. For example, in the DeFi sector, an agent deployed via Autonome could autonomously manage user assets, adapt to market conditions, rebalance funds and restake tokens, all while aligning its actions with the user’s preferences and risk profile.

Autonome will be released as a no-code platform designed to simplify each stage of working with autonomous agents, providing a suite of tools for developers and users to create, manage and distribute agents for various applications. The Build Studio, which is currently in development, will provide an intuitive design environment that leverages tools like the Coinbase Developer Platform (CDP) AgentKit, powered by LangChain, commonly used for creating language model agents, to enable both novice and experienced developers to build model-agnostic AI agents more easily.

Once designed, these agents can be deployed securely with a few clicks using Autonome’s deployment portal. In addition, a dedicated marketplace will allow developers to share and monetize their agents, facilitating a collaborative ecosystem where users can browse, select and integrate agents that meet their specific needs, AltLayer said.

AltLayer expects autonomous AI to become a key component of the decentralized, agent-driven future, transforming how users, applications and other systems interact within blockchain ecosystems. AltLayer has yet to confirm a specific launch date for Autonome but has opened a waitlist for those interested in early access.

In February, AltLayer announced it had raised $14.4 million in a strategic funding round co-led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC, used to expand AltLayer’s team and further develop its rollup infrastructure. That followed AltLayer’s January launch of its native token, ALT, and the opening of airdrop claims, rewarding users who staked on Celestia and EigenLayer, holders of AltLayer’s NFTs and participants in its community campaigns. AltLayer subsequently enabled the staking of its native tokens and introduced restaked ALT (reALT), an auto-compounding ERC-20 token issued to users staking ALT in AltLayer’s main staking pool.

Hype surrounding the AI agent memecoin meta

The rise of autonomous AI agents is transforming crypto's cultural landscape, as the popularity of some memecoins reflects the growing interest in autonomous AI.

Goatseus Maximus, one of the better-known AI memecoins, owes some measure of its success to endorsements by the AI chatbot Truth Terminal, which has been actively promoting the memecoin on X. The token appeared to be launched by an anonymous developer on Pump.fun after Truth Terminal gained attention with a series of posts known as the "Goatse Gospel." While the AI chatbot, developed by researcher Andy Ayrey, didn’t directly create the Solana-based memecoin, it mentioned it as a concept in one of its many posts, then quickly began endorsing the token after it was created.

Ayrey developed Truth Terminal as an experimental AI that he claims can post autonomously without human intervention. The AI's crypto-related activities, including receiving $50,000 worth of bitcoin from venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, have drawn attention to it on social and mainstream media. While Truth Terminal initially discussed launching its own token, it ultimately ended up endorsing Goatseus Maximus instead, adding to the growing hype around the project.

The AI chatbot also appeared to become a crypto millionaire after its holdings in a memecoin called fartcoin surged in value last month. However, the @truth_terminal account has faced significant scrutiny, with community members flagging spelling errors in its posts as indicating a human may be behind the account rather than an actual AI agent.