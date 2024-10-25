AI memecoins endorsed by the Truth Terminal chatbot see double-digit price drop

Major AI memecoins have seen double-digit price drops over the past 24 hours, signaling a cooling in the recent surge of interest sparked by endorsements from so-called AI agents like Truth Terminal and Luna.

As of the time of writing, the Truth Terminal-backed Goatseus Maximus (Ticker: GOAT) token has plummeted nearly 17%, trading around $0.066, amid a broader decline in enthusiasm for the fusion of crypto and AI.

According to Coingecko data, the total market capitalization of the AI meme token category has fallen to $1.95 billion, reflecting a 2% decrease in the past day.

Among the top five tokens listed in Coingecko’s AI meme token category, all have seen price drops: Turbo is down 3%, Goatseus Maximus has dropped 17%, Corgi AI is down 1%, Koala AI has fallen 16%, and Fartcoin has plunged by over 30%. Lesser-known AI memecoins have suffered even steeper declines, with some witnessing price drops exceeding 50%, resulting in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in market capitalization. The Luna by Virtuals token, which is endorsed by the Luna AI chatbot has bucked the trend and posted a modest 8% gain over the past day, according to Coingecko data.

Coingecko classifies AI meme tokens as coins inspired by or related to AI, which may leverage AI-powered agents, be created using AI tools, or derive their concepts from AI technologies and trends.