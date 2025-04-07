<p>Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, disclosed $5.91 billion in unrealized losses on its Bitcoin treasury during the first quarter of 2025 as macro-driven policies triggered a steep decline in digital asset markets.</p>\r\n<p>The company also did not buy any new BTC between March 31 and April 4 due to zero patranoge for its class A common stock, MSTR, and STRK, its perpetual strike preferred offering within that period, according to an <a href="https://assets.contentstack.io/v3/assets/bltf8d808d9b8cebd37/blt941a23a55f18d2b0/67f2f722e78a92adc130dcaf/form-8-k_04-07-2025.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">8-K</a> filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>During the first quarter, Strategy bought 80,715 BTC for $7.66 billion in cash proceeds from its at-the-market equity offering program. While the firm acquired bitcoin for an average price of <span class="selectable-text copyable-text xkrh14z">$94,922 in the quarter, the price of bitcoin closed below $84,000 and fell 11.82% per CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/today" target="_blank" rel="noopener">data</a>, marking its worst quarterly performance since 2018. The price action extended Strategy's unbooked losses for the previous quarter.</span></p>\r\n<p>As of April 7, the Bitcoin-centric firm holds <span class="selectable-text copyable-text xkrh14z">528,185 </span> BTC in total. S<span class="selectable-text copyable-text xkrh14z">ince 2020, </span>Strategy has spent roughly $36 billion accumulating its bitcoin treasury for an average price of $<span class="selectable-text copyable-text xkrh14z"> 67,458</span>. Its BTC cache— valued at more than $43 billion — amounts to nearly 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million coins. Strategy ended its first-quarter BTC buying spree by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348831/strategy-bitcoin-btc" target="_blank" rel="noopener">adding 22,048 bitcoin for $1.9 billion in cash</a><span class="selectable-text copyable-text xkrh14z">.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="Strategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>MSTR swept by global market shakedown</h2>\r\n<p>The aftermath of last week's "Liberation Day" tariff event mauled global financial markets ahead of U.S. trading hours. Panic among investors <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349765/sell-now-think-later-stampede-sends-bitcoin-ether-tumbling-alongside-asian-stocks-analyst-says" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sunk Asian stocks</a> and compressed the total cryptocurrency market by over 10% in the past 24 hours, shrinking the industry’s market capitalization to $2.5 trillion.</p>\r\n<p>The GMCI 30, which tracks the top 30 digital assets by valuation, fell almost 12% within the same period, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/broad-market/277090/gmci-30-gm30" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Block's data</a>. MSTR, like most of Wall Street, buckled under similar pressure and shed significant value. Strategy’s stock was down more than 8% in pre-market trading on Monday, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-MSTR/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TradingView</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>