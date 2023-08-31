Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Maker

Maker (MKR) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥226,944.70
¥1,223.12 (0.54%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥208.3B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
918.5K
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥13.3B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥686,397.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥221.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
977.6K
About Maker

Maker Price Data

Maker (MKR) currently has a price of ¥226.9K and is up 0.54% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 48 with a market cap of ¥208.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥13.3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 918.5K tokens out of a total supply of 977.6K tokens.

Maker (MKR) operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is specifically designed for governance and risk management within the MakerDAO ecosystem. MKR tokens give holders the power to vote on important decisions and play a crucial role in maintaining the stability of the associated stablecoin, DAI. MKR also functions as a risk management tool by absorbing losses and stabilizing the price of DAI in the event of defaults or undercollateralized loans, promoting responsible behavior and ensuring the stability of the stablecoin.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Other assets
The Graph
Arbitrum
Render
Rocket Pool ETH
MultiversX
Synthetix Network
Algorand
Theta Network
Stacks
See more assets
1 Maker = ¥226,944.70 Japanese Yen (JPY)
