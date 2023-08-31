Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
Injective

Injective (INJ) JPY Price

¥2,670.29
¥191.14 (7.71%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥224.5B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
84.3M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥19.2B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥2,861.76
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥266.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100M
About Injective

Injective Price Data

Injective (INJ) currently has a price of ¥2.7K and is up 7.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 44 with a market cap of ¥224.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥19.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 84.3M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Injective (INJ) is a decentralized exchange protocol on the Ethereum platform that facilitates the trading of various digital assets. It offers high-speed transactions and low fees using Layer 2 Ethereum technology, and caters to both retail and institutional investors with advanced trading features. INJ stands out by supporting decentralized market creation, allowing users to create their own prediction markets. Moreover, INJ holders can actively participate in the governance of the protocol. By providing transparent, secure, and censorship-resistant trading opportunities, INJ aims to disrupt the traditional financial market worldwide.


Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
News
Injective DEX Helix unveils pre-launch futures for upcoming tokens, starting with Celestia
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Injective tests inEVM Layer 2 to support Ethereum applications
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
JPMorgan says signs of a DeFi and NFT revival are 'only tentative'
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
