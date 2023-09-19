Injective tests inEVM Layer 2 to support Ethereum applications

The Cosmos-based Layer 1 blockchain, Injective, has launched its inEVM Layer 2 solution on testnet in collaboration with the customizable rollup project, Caldera. This allows Ethereum applications to run natively within the Injective ecosystem.

Being compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, inEVM will allow Ethereum developers to deploy their applications, such as decentralized exchanges, on Injective, without the need for code alterations.

Unlike analogous EVM solutions on other Layer 1s such as Aurora (on Near) or Neon (on Solana), inEVM serves as an EVM rollup linked to Injective. The solution would leverage the security provided by Injective mainnet's validator set, a spokesperson informed The Block.

Injective's Electro Chains

This launch is part of Injective’s strategy to establish a network of “Electro Chains,” aimed at expanding its Layer 2 ecosystem and enhance interoperability with other blockchains, as per a statement.

"inEVM is part of Injective’s larger plan to introduce a network of Electro Chains. In essence, this consists of a series of rollups with dedicated VM environments that would cater to the needs of distinct builders while still providing the highest levels of scalability and security," the spokesperson stated.

The testnet launch of inEVM is today, and its mainnet debut is scheduled for later in Q4, according to Injective.