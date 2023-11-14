About Celestia

Celestia Price Data

Celestia (TIA) currently has a price of ¥946.8 and is up 4.050% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 60 with a market cap of ¥138.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥14B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 145.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Celestia is a pioneering cryptocurrency project focused on building a modular consensus and data availability layer. It provides a unique foundation for decentralized applications, enabling them to operate more efficiently and securely. By decoupling consensus from execution, Celestia offers enhanced scalability and flexibility for blockchain development.