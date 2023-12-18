Layer 2 blockchain Manta Pacific will adopt Celestia TIA -11.00% 's modular data availability solution to reduce user transaction fees.
Manta will leverage Celestia’s data availability sampling, a mechanism for light nodes to verify data availability without downloading all data contained within a block.
“We’re leveling up Manta Pacific by taking it to Celestia to benefit our users with a more cost-effective and secure network environment,” says Kenny Li, co-founder and core contributor at Manta Network.
Other rollup projects have also decided to integrate with Celestia. For instance, Polygon Labs' chain development kit, an open-source toolkit for developing Layer 2 chains, is integrating Celestia’s DA solution to cut costs for Layer 2 chains developed in its ecosystem. Arbitrum also announced a similar integration for its Orbit stack.
Manta Pacific has grown to a total value locked of $18 million in just over two months since its mainnet went live in September. Its developer p0x labs raised $25 million this July in a round led by Polychain Capital in July.
