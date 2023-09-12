<p>Manta Network announced the mainnet launch of Manta Pacific, its Layer 2 blockchain that allows the development of zero-knowledge-enabled apps. The move follows a testnet phase that saw participation from more than 150,000 wallet addresses.</p>\r\n<p>In July, the development team behind Manta Network, p0x labs, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240481/manta-network-p0x-labs-raises-25-million-layer-2-zk-apps">raised</a> $25 million in a Series A funding round led Polychain Capital.</p>\r\n<p>The Pacific Layer 2 network has been developed using a modified version of Optimism’s OP Stack by a project called Caldera. It also utilizes data availability solution by Celestia to reduce data fees.</p>\r\n<h2>Manta concludes testnet phase</h2>\r\n<p>"Following a successful testnet phase, Manta Pacific will build on its strengths by leveraging Celestia’s data availability layer to deliver on-chain interactions at a fraction of the cost of other monolithic L1s and L2s," said Kenny Li, core contributor to Manta Network.</p>\r\n<p>The Pacific network already hosts applications enabled with zero knowledge-circuits, including an on-chain game named zkHoldEm, a verified credential protocol called zkMe, and a data verification protocol known as zkPass.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>