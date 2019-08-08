Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥19.76
¥0.11 (0.55%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥158.2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥18.6B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥382.89
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥158.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
8B
About Algorand

Algorand Price Data

Algorand (ALGO) currently has a price of ¥19.76 and is up 0.55% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 55 with a market cap of ¥158.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥18.6B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8B tokens out of a total supply of 8B tokens.

Algorand, created by Silvio Micali, is a distinctive blockchain protocol that tackles the primary hurdles faced by current blockchain networks: security, scalability, and decentralization. It introduces Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS), a consensus protocol that is highly efficient, secure, and eco-friendly, significantly minimizing energy consumption compared to Proof-of-Work systems.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

