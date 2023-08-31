Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) currently has a price of ¥331.2K and is up 1.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 52 with a market cap of ¥180.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥819.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 545K tokens out of a total supply of 545K tokens.
Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users without 32 ETH to participate in the Ethereum 2.0 proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. It aims to make staking accessible to everyone, regardless of their Ethereum holdings, by providing an alternative pathway to becoming a validator.
