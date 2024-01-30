Ethereum scaling solution Starknet is collaborating with blockchain network Celestia TIA +4.79% to improve data availability for Layer 3 chains within the Starknet ecosystem.
Starknet developers plan to use “Blobstream,” a key component of the Celestia ecosystem. Blobstream acts as a data availability (DA) layer, securely storing large amounts of data off-chain while offering verifiable proofs of its existence.
The collaboration enables off-chain scaling solutions on Starknet to use Celestia, aiming to minimize transaction costs. It involves Starknet developers porting Blobstream to Cairo — Starknet’s primary programming language — to support the development of Layer 3 appchains. Such Layer 3s on Starknet are currently in the development phase.
“Settling high-throughput appchains on Starknet with Celestia as a modular DA is a game-changing combination,” Starknet noted.
Celestia’s data availability
Celestia was the first project to implement "data availability sampling," allowing validators on scaling networks to sample a significant part of data for availability verification, which enhances efficiency and throughput compared to full data verification.
Layer 2 projects like Manta Pacific, Aevo, and ZKFair have already used its DA to develop Validiums, scaling solutions that combine zero-knowledge proofs with an external DA. Polygon and Arbitrum have also integrated Celestia into their Layer 2 development kits.
Now Starknet aims to use Celestia to build Layer 3 chains within the Starknet ecosystem, as opposed to Layer 2s.
Previously, Starknet was in discussions with Avail, a competitor of Celestia, about integrating a DA solution for Starknet app-chains using Madara, a customizable sequencer.
