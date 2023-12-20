Avail offers data availability for Starknet Layer 3 appchains on testnet

Avail is collaborating with StarkWare to enhance data availability for validity-powered appchains within the Starknet Layer 2 network.

This data availability solution will be integrated into Starknet app-chains developed using Madara, a customizable sequencer. These app-chains will operate as “Layer 3s” in the Starknet ecosystem.

Layer 3 will be able to utilize Avail for data availability in a variety of modes, according to a statement. These modes include validium and sovereign rollups, each offering unique benefits in terms of transaction processing efficiency and finality.

The infrastructure will be available for Madara chains to be used after the mainnet release, scheduled for Q1 2024. Currently, developers can begin experimenting with the data availability interface for Madara on the testnet.

“Madara is not just a sequencer; it’s a transformative tool that allows for the creation of bespoke appchains, providing massive cost reductions, personalized control, and a realm of innovation previously unattainable in blockchain infrastructure,” said Starknet exploration lead Abdelhamid Bakhta.

Layer 3 scaling

StarkWare’s multi-layer thesis presents Layer 2 blockchains as a “general purpose” scalability solution for Ethereum, with Layer 3s offering customization and experimentation at lower costs without needing to build on top of Ethereum’s Layer 1 directly.

In this context, Avail aims to further optimize costs and performance for these Layer 3s, which eventually settle transactions on Starknet’s Layer 2 before achieving finality on Ethereum.



Avail began as a modular blockchain project at Ethereum scalability developers Polygon Labs in 2020, with a data availability layer designed to scale blockchain networks. Avail was spun off from Polygon in March this year, led by co-founder Anurag Arjun, who left Polygon and acquired Avail. In April, Polygon research lead Prabal Banerjee also departed, joining Avail as a co-founder.