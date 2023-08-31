About Celo

Celo (CELO) currently has a price of ¥78.67 and is up 1.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 161 with a market cap of ¥40.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 518.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Celo (CELO) is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem launched in April 2020 to increase financial inclusivity for the unbanked population. By utilizing digital currencies, it aims to enable secure and fast global transactions. Developed by cLabs, Celo supports stablecoins like Celo Dollar (cUSD) and Celo Euro (cEUR), which are pegged to their respective fiat equivalents.