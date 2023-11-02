PayPal USD (PYUSD) currently has a price of ¥148.14 and is up 0.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 235 with a market cap of ¥23.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥300.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 156.8M tokens out of a total supply of 156.8M tokens.
PYUSD is a cryptocurrency token representing the United States Dollar (USD) within the PayPal ecosystem. It offers users a convenient and secure way to transact digitally, including online purchases, peer-to-peer transfers, and international transactions. The token operates on blockchain technology and can be identified and traded under the ticker symbol PYUSD on cryptocurrency exchanges.
