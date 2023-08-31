Qtum (QTUM) currently has a price of ¥446.35 and is down -0.076% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 150 with a market cap of ¥46.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 104.9M tokens out of a total supply of 107.8M tokens.
Qtum is a blockchain platform that combines the strengths of Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was founded in Singapore and utilizes Bitcoin's blockchain model while integrating a modified version of Ethereum's Virtual Machine. This hybrid platform offers reliability and supports the development of decentralized applications and smart contracts. Qtum aims to create a secure and efficient platform for developers to build real-world use cases for blockchain technology.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.