About EthereumPoW

EthereumPoW Price Data

EthereumPoW (ETHW) currently has a price of ¥395.091 and is down -2.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 154 with a market cap of ¥42.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.6B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 107.8M tokens out of a total supply of 107.8M tokens.

EthereumPoW was created at the time when Ethereum shifted from proof of work to proof of stake. It was a version of the network that remained with the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, splitting off from the rest of the community. It largely failed to see adoption.