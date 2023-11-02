About Harmony

Harmony Price Data

Harmony (ONE) currently has a price of ¥1.97 and is up 1.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 230 with a market cap of ¥24.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 12.3B tokens out of a total supply of 13.2B tokens.

Harmony (ONE) is a cryptocurrency token that addresses the scalability and speed limitations of existing blockchains. It uses sharding to split the network into smaller groups, increasing transaction processing times and capacity. Harmony aims to support decentralized applications and enterprises by offering secure and scalable infrastructure, cross-chain compatibility, and a staking mechanism for users to participate and earn rewards for securing the network. Overall, Harmony strives to combine decentralization, scalability, and security in a high-performance blockchain platform.