Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Osmosis

Osmosis (OSMO) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥102.34
-¥0.24 (-0.23%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥64.7B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
630.3M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥1.4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥1,298.79
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥102.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000M
About Osmosis

Osmosis Price Data

Osmosis (OSMO) currently has a price of ¥102.34 and is down -0.23% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 118 with a market cap of ¥64.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 630.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Osmosis (OSMO) is an automated market maker protocol for Cosmos. It enhances liquidity between sovereign blockchains by facilitating seamless on-chain trading through advanced pool and liquidity management tools. Osmosis promotes interoperability by enabling different Cosmos blockchains to interact and function together smoothly.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥64.7B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
630.3M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥1.4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥1,298.79
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥102.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000M
Other assets
Pax Dollar
BitTorrent
Terra
Oasis Network
Sei
Helium
Zcash
NEXO
ORDI
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Osmosis = ¥102.34 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy OSMO
Other assets
Pax Dollar
BitTorrent
Terra
Oasis Network
Sei
Helium
Zcash
NEXO
ORDI
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
Celestia is airdropping 60 million tokens in bid to build its network
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Polychain-backed Quasar introduces concentrated liquidity vaults on Osmosis
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Lido Finance selects Axelar and Neutron to launch wstETH on Cosmos
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Squid unveils direct swaps across Cosmos and EVM blockchains
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
JPMorgan says signs of a DeFi and NFT revival are 'only tentative'
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun in letter to US senators
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
See more news
websights