Scott Freeman is a Co-Founder and Partner at JST Digital, a financial services firm specializing in digital assets.

With over 20 years of experience in systematic trading, Freeman began his career as an attorney with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He later transitioned to finance, becoming a Managing Director at Bank of America where he oversaw the electronic Foreign Exchange trading business. In 2014, he entered the crypto-asset industry as one of the first market makers and co-founded Tachyon Capital Management, a quantitative hedge fund focused on high-frequency trading.​

At JST Digital, founded in 2018, Freeman leverages his extensive background in trading and finance to provide crypto asset execution, trading, and advisory services. Under his leadership, JST Digital has grown to serve institutional investors, blockchain companies, and high-net-worth individuals. He holds a B.A. from the University of Rochester and a J.D. from the University of Michigan.