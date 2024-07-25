Yong Zhen Yu is the CEO and Co-Founder of Web3Auth.

Founded in 2019, Web3Auth is a leading non-custodial authentication infrastructure for Web3 wallets and applications, and aims to simplify the user login experience for both mainstream and native Web3 users by aggregating OAuth logins (Google, Twitter, Discord) with existing key management solutions. Before founding Web3Auth, Zhen worked as a developer at the Ethereum Foundation, where he focused on off-chain scalability and developed the Peace Bridge, one of the first cross-chain bridges between Ethereum and Ethereum Classic​​.

With a diverse background in technology and finance, Zhen has held roles at various prestigious organizations, including Visa, Accenture, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Akomba Labs. His academic journey includes studies at the Singapore Management University and the University of Edinburgh, culminating in a specialization in Finance and Computer Science.