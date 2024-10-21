Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Namik Muduroglu

Co-founder, MegaETH

Namik Murodoglu is a visionary entrepreneur and cofounder of MegaETH, a leading platform in the Ethereum ecosystem dedicated to advancing decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. With a strong background in blockchain technology, smart contracts, and financial systems, Namik has played a crucial role in shaping MegaETH’s mission to bring scalable, secure, and innovative DeFi products to the global market. Known for his strategic insights and technical expertise, Namik has become a prominent figure in the crypto community, contributing to various Ethereum-based projects and open-source initiatives. His commitment to decentralization and financial inclusion continues to drive MegaETH’s growth and impact in the blockchain space.

