Caner Sevinc

Senior Corporate Counsel, Gemini

Caner Sevinc is Senior Counsel for Gemini in EMEA, where he leads regulatory and corporate strategy across the region. As an international lawyer, he has honed his expertise in crypto and fintech, focusing on regulation, product advising, M&A, corporate law, and data protection across the UK, EU, Turkey, and the Middle East. With a career spanning top law firms and in-house roles at major players like Wirex and Financial House Limited, he has advised a range of institutions—from banks to crypto asset providers—on critical regulatory and commercial matters. He is a member of the Istanbul Bar and the Law Society of England and Wales and holds ICA certification in Anti-Money Laundering (AML).