Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,777.23 1.36%
ETHUSD
3,176.30 2.12%
SOLUSD
240.26 2.73%
PYTHUSD
0.41710 -1.26%
LINKUSD
15.53 10.04%
Connect with Inal Kardan

More People

Evgeny Gaevoy

Co-Founder, Wintermute

Michelle O'Connor

Vice President of Global Brand and Market Expansion, TaxBit

Inal Kardan

Partner, TON Ventures

Inal Kardan graduated from the State University of Management (SUM) in Moscow, Russia with a Master’s degree in Tech Entrepreneurship and Acceleration of IT Startups, and also from Tongmyong University of Information Technology in Busan, Korea with a major in Digital Entertainment & Game Engineering. He worked at Waves Blockchain for six years in various roles, including Developer Relations Director and CTO. Inal founded several companies, including the successful Waves Ducks game, which saw over $20 million in NFT trading volumes in summer 2021. Recently, he served as GameFi Lead at TON Foundation, where he developed a comprehensive GameFi strategy, onboarded teams, managed projects, fostered partnerships, and delivered infrastructure such as SDKs for game engines and advised almost all most successful games on TON and Telegram.

Upcoming Events

Inal Kardan IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights