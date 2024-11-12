Inal Kardan

Partner, TON Ventures

Inal Kardan graduated from the State University of Management (SUM) in Moscow, Russia with a Master’s degree in Tech Entrepreneurship and Acceleration of IT Startups, and also from Tongmyong University of Information Technology in Busan, Korea with a major in Digital Entertainment & Game Engineering. He worked at Waves Blockchain for six years in various roles, including Developer Relations Director and CTO. Inal founded several companies, including the successful Waves Ducks game, which saw over $20 million in NFT trading volumes in summer 2021. Recently, he served as GameFi Lead at TON Foundation, where he developed a comprehensive GameFi strategy, onboarded teams, managed projects, fostered partnerships, and delivered infrastructure such as SDKs for game engines and advised almost all most successful games on TON and Telegram.