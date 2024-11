Chandra Duggirala

Co-Founder & CEO, Portal

CEO of Tides.Network, core developer of the only Custody Less cross chain platform PortalToBitcoin.com. Medical Doctor turned silicon valley entrepreneur. Built two 8-figure revenue software startups before Portal. Awarded several US patents. 7 years working in Bitcoin. Inventor of 1st functional Layer-2 cross-chain atomic swaps protocol. Student of Bitcoin. Always tinkering at the intersection of Software and Sovereign Money.