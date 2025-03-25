Caitlin Long is the founder and CEO of Custodia Bank, formerly known as Avanti Financial Group, which is a financial institution formed to serve as a compliant bridge between digital assets and the U.S. dollar payments system. Custodia Bank aims to provide a full suite of financial services for the digital asset economy, including custody, payment, and settlement solutions.

Long holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Economy from the University of Wyoming and a Master in Public Policy from Harvard University. Long's career in finance spans over two decades, during which she held senior roles at leading financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, where she served as Managing Director.

Long has been actively involved in advocating for legislative changes to accommodate blockchain technology and digital assets at the state level. Her work contributed to the creation and passage of a series of blockchain-friendly laws in Wyoming, which have positioned the state as a hub for blockchain innovation. Through her efforts, she has been instrumental in facilitating dialogue between the digital asset community and policymakers to foster a regulatory environment conducive to technological advancement.