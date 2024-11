Marcin Kazmierczak

Co-Founder & COO, RedStone Oracles

In the blockchain space since 2017, ex-Google Cloud PM, attended 40+ hackathons and conferences, winner of ETHBogota 2022, Co-Founder of ETHWarsaw hackathon & conference. Marcin has a broad understanding of Web3 infrastructure and integration aspects. Forbes 30 under 30 Poland.