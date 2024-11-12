Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,642.50 1.23%
ETHUSD
3,178.22 2.12%
SOLUSD
239.72 2.30%
PYTHUSD
0.41710 -1.19%
LINKUSD
15.40 9.33%
Connect with Sam Elfarra

Sam Elfarra

Community Spokesperson, Tron DAO

Sam Elfarra is a Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO, bringing over seven years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry. Sam has played a pivotal role in expanding TRON's impact by driving ecosystem development with industry leaders and leading effective initiatives. Sam's contribution extends to mentoring the next generation of innovators through the TRON Builder Tour, where he has engaged with renowned institutions such as Harvard, Princeton, MIT, Columbia, Northeastern, and UCI.

Upcoming Events

Sam Elfarra IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights