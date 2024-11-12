Sam Elfarra

Community Spokesperson, Tron DAO

Sam Elfarra is a Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO, bringing over seven years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry. Sam has played a pivotal role in expanding TRON's impact by driving ecosystem development with industry leaders and leading effective initiatives. Sam's contribution extends to mentoring the next generation of innovators through the TRON Builder Tour, where he has engaged with renowned institutions such as Harvard, Princeton, MIT, Columbia, Northeastern, and UCI.