TRON Expands MetaMask Connectivity Across B.AI, SUN.io, JustLend DAO and BitTorrent

Geneva, Switzerland, September 10, 2026 — TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced expanded support for MetaMask across the TRON ecosystem, with B.AI, SUN.io, JustLend DAO and BitTorrent now supporting MetaMask connectivity through their respective dApps. MetaMask, one of the world’s largest consumer platforms for onchain finance, gives users direct control over their money and access to the onchain economy. Earlier this year, MetaMask launched native support for the TRON network across both its mobile and browser extension platforms. Building on that launch, users now have more ways to interact with applications across the TRON ecosystem using MetaMask.

B.AI is a financial infrastructure platform designed to give AI agents their own identities and the ability to transact independently, powering autonomous payments and on-chain execution for the emerging agent economy. SUN.io, TRON's leading decentralized platform with over $650 million in total value locked (TVL), enables users to connect with MetaMask to access its high-performance SunSwap V4 decentralized exchange and automated market maker. JustLend DAO, TRON's lending protocol, holds more than $7 billion in TVL and supports borrowing, lending, and staking. BitTorrent provides cross-chain interoperability through BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) and decentralized storage through the BitTorrent File System (BTFS).

“By expanding MetaMask dApp connectivity across TRON ecosystem applications, we’re giving users more ways to interact with TRON through a wallet they already know and use,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson of the TRON DAO. “By expanding MetaMask connectivity across TRON’s dApp ecosystem, we are enabling millions of users worldwide to experience TRON’s speed, affordability, and ecosystem depth without changing the tools they already rely on.”

“Native TRON support in MetaMask gives users greater flexibility to interact with the TRON ecosystem using the wallet they already know,” said Dan Rosario, Ecosystem Engagement Manager at MetaMask. “As more applications across the TRON ecosystem implement MetaMask connectivity, users have more ways to engage with the network while maintaining the control that comes with self-custody.”

TRON is a leading global settlement layer for stablecoins, processing more than $23 billion in average daily transfer volume and hosting more than $94 billion of circulating USDT on-chain. Native TRON support in MetaMask enables users to manage TRON-based assets and connect their wallet to supported applications across the TRON ecosystem. As more TRON applications implement MetaMask connectivity, users have additional ways to interact with the network through a familiar self-custodial wallet.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of September 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 402 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading Ethereum software company, building the infrastructure, tools, and protocols that power the world’s largest decentralized ecosystem. Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, Consensys has played a foundational role in Ethereum’s growth, from pioneering products like MetaMask, Linea and Infura to shaping protocol development and staking infrastructure. Today, Consensys continues to lead Ethereum’s evolution through strategic R&D, and direct contributions to network upgrades like the Merge and Pectra. With a global product suite, and deep roots across the ecosystem, Consensys is uniquely positioned to accelerate Ethereum’s role as the trust layer for a new global economy, one that is decentralized, programmable, and open to all. To learn more, visit consensys.io.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Media Contact

[email protected]