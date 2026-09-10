Coinbase, Moov to bring stablecoin payment infrastructure to community banks and credit unions

U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase and payments infrastructure provider Moov are partnering to bring stablecoin payment acceptance, settlement, and real-time funding to more than 1,000 community banks and credit unions.

The partnership is notable for bringing stablecoin capabilities directly into the existing banking systems used by smaller financial institutions.

"Community banks and credit unions have witnessed their customers use digital assets for years," said Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase's head of corporate affairs, said in a release. "Modern tech should meet local institutions where they are, giving them the tools to compete with the largest players while preserving what makes them trusted pillars of their communities."

The integration will use Coinbase's Payments API and custodial wallets to embed stablecoin rails into Moov's existing payments platform. This allows institutions to offer consumer payments, merchant acceptance, settlement, and payouts without building their own crypto infrastructure.

"Citizens Bank of Edmond has spent 125 years listening to Main Street businesses," CEO Jill Castilla said. "Community banks like ours innovate by solving the problems we hear in our lobby. At Citizens, we've built patented ATM technology, launched festivals and business incubators, and developed systems for small business support in national crises. Today, our small business customers are looking for ways to lower interchange costs and get paid faster."

Coinbase's (COIN) banking strategy has evolved from serving banks primarily as a crypto venue and custodian to providing infrastructure that can be embedded directly into traditional financial services. Early last year, analysts said Base and stablecoins set the stage for Coinbase to become "mission-critical" crypto infrastructure.

In July 2025, PNC partnered with Coinbase to bring crypto services to its banking customers. Linkups with both Citi and JPMorgan soon followed this. The broader push positions Coinbase to become a core infrastructure provider for banks amid the crypto exchange's push to become the "everything exchange."