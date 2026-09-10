The First Bitcoin Staking Bond Is Live on Stacks: Self-Custodial BTC Yield Beings

Bitcoin Staking on Stacks is live. As of Bitcoin block 966,350, BTC holders can earn yield paid in Bitcoin while their BTC stays on the Bitcoin blockchain, secured by Bitcoin's consensus and held under their own keys. The launch opens with the Genesis Bond, the first protocol bond on Stacks and the operational start of a mechanism designed to turn idle Bitcoin into productive capital. The first bond includes crypto institutions 21shares, UTXO Management (subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. NASDAQ: NAKA), and Asia’s leading staking provider HashKey Cloud.

The yield mechanism carries a consistent track record. Proof of Transfer, the consensus system that has powered Stacks since January 2021, has distributed over 4,200 BTC to participants to date, worth more than $500 million as reported at the Bitcoin Staking whitepaper's publication. Bitcoin Staking extends that system to native BTC held on Bitcoin L1, giving the largest pool of idle capital in crypto a way to earn without leaving the base layer.

To request Bitcoin staking capacity for the next bond period, reach out to the Stacks institutional onboarding team.

What Is Bitcoin Staking on Stacks?

Bitcoin Staking is a self-custodial product that lets BTC holders earn Bitcoin-denominated yield without giving up custody. A participant locks BTC on Bitcoin L1 through a standard timelock and pairs it with STX locked on Stacks for the same term, forming a protocol bond. The BTC is never bridged, wrapped, or deposited with a custodian, and the position remains visible on the Bitcoin blockchain where anyone can verify it.

Each bond runs for twelve Stacks reward cycles, roughly six months, with rewards paid in BTC weekly across the period. The yield rate for a bonding period is set before the period begins and held for the full term, giving participants a stable and predictable return profile. Target rates are not guaranteed.

STX is the asset that unlocks this capacity. Pairing STX with BTC is what forms the bond, which makes STX the staking capacity for Bitcoin and the asset powering Bitcoin Capital Markets on Stacks.

Where the Yield Comes From

The source of yield is the same one that has operated for over five years. Stacks miners spend BTC to compete for STX block rewards and transaction fees, and the protocol distributes that miner-paid BTC to eligible participants. Bitcoin Staking only changes who is eligible and how rewards are prioritized.

Every reward distribution is recorded on Bitcoin and independently verifiable, which matters for treasuries and institutions that need to audit positions without relying on reports from any single party. The full mechanism, including the reward waterfall and reserve fund design, is documented in the Bitcoin Staking whitepaper.

The Genesis Bond and Its Anchor Participants

The Genesis Bond is the first bonding event and is open to anchor participants: institutions and individual holders committing durable BTC capital and STX staking capacity to the long-term growth of the Bitcoin economy on Stacks. The whitelist is an intentional bootstrap mechanism; the end-state design is open and auction-based.

The inaugural cohort shows the institutional pull, with 21shares, the digital asset manager with over $6.5 billion in assets under management, staking BTC from its own treasury holdings. UTXO Management, the asset management arm of Nakamoto, committed Bitcoin as the first institutional participant in May 2026. HashKey Cloud, the staking infrastructure arm of HashKey Group with roughly HK$29 billion in staked assets, joined ahead of launch, and Fireblocks supports institutional custody across the program. An overview for treasuries and asset managers is available on the institutional Bitcoin staking page.

What Comes Next

The Genesis Bond opens a bootstrap phase overseen by the Stacks Endowment, which sets capacity and yield parameters while the mechanism progressively decentralizes. The end state is a permissionless auction in which capacity and rates are determined on-chain.

Bitcoin Staking is the foundation for what Stacks, the leading Bitcoin layer by BTC deployed, is building next: Bitcoin Capital Markets, where BTC anchors lending, trading, and programmable capital through Bitcoin-native finance. Bitcoin holders can review the whitepaper, explore the institutional overview, and follow the first bonding period at stacks.co.

This post is commissioned by Stacks and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.