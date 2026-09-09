Canary Capital Launches the First U.S. Spot Staked TRX ETF (Ticker: TRXS)

Brentwood, TN – (September 9, 2026) — Canary Capital Group LLC ("Canary Capital"), a digital asset investment management firm, today announced the launch of the Canary Staked TRX ETF (Ticker: TRXS). The Fund seeks to provide exposure to the spot price of TRX, the native utility token of the TRON blockchain network. In addition, the Fund also seeks to earn additional TRX through participation in the TRON network's delegated proof-of-stake validation process, with net staking rewards reflected in the Fund's net asset value.

"The Canary Staked TRX ETF brings investors exposure to one of the world's largest blockchain settlement networks through a registered exchange-traded structure, while also enabling investors to benefit from potential staking rewards," said Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital. "As stablecoin adoption continues to grow globally, TRON has become a critical piece of the infrastructure powering digital asset payments and settlement. We believe investors are increasingly looking beyond digital assets themselves and toward the networks driving real-world blockchain adoption."

TRON has emerged as one of the leading blockchain networks for stablecoin activity, supporting more than $94 billion in circulating Tether (USDT). The chain also processes the highest USDT transfer volume of any blockchain, totaling approximately $5.6 trillion year-to-date. Known for its speed, scalability, and low transaction costs, the TRON network serves as critical infrastructure for decentralized finance, global payments, and blockchain-based applications. The TRON network is governed by TRON DAO, the community-governed Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps).

"The launch of the Canary Staked TRX ETF demonstrates the growing recognition of the TRON network as critical infrastructure for the global digital economy and provides institutional investors with a new way to access a network that is already powering real-world financial activity at scale," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "We appreciate Canary Capital's leadership in bringing TRX to the ETF market and welcome innovations that broaden investor participation in the TRON network while advancing the integration of blockchain infrastructure into traditional financial markets.”

With the launch of the Canary Staked TRX ETF (TRXS), Canary Capital continues its mission to make digital asset investing simple, secure, and accessible while expanding investor access beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum into the next generation of blockchain infrastructure.

For more information on TRXS, click here.

Media Contacts



Canary Capital

[email protected]

TRON

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About Canary Capital

Canary Capital is an investment management firm that blends rigorous risk management, strategic foresight, and innovative thinking to deliver private placement strategies, crypto hedge fund solutions, treasury management solutions, and publicly traded funds, with a focus on enterprise technology.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of September 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 403 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Disclosures and Risk

The Canary Staked TRX ETF (Ticker: TRXS) is an exchange-traded product that is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as ETFs and mutual funds registered under the 1940 Act. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. An investment in TRXS is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility and is not suitable for investors who cannot afford the loss of their entire investment.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at https://canaryetfs.com/trxs/prospectus/. Read it carefully before investing.

An investment in TRXS is not a direct investment in TRX. Staking rewards are not indicative of the Fund's performance, are not guaranteed, and may change frequently, including experiencing significant declines.Digital assets, such as TRX, are a relatively new asset class, and the market for digital assets is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Digital assets are largely unregulated and digital asset investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

TRXS is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, change of assets, and other factors. There is no assurance that TRXS will maintain its value over the long-term.

Staking provides the Trust with the opportunity to create and earn additional TRX. The Trust will be entitled to all TRX generated by the Trust’s staking, after deduction of certain staking-related expenses. This additional TRX will increase the net assets of the Trust, benefiting Shareholders. Certain of such TRX may be treated as income to the Trust and may be held for future distribution to Shareholders, subject to procedures and requirements disclosed elsewhere in the Prospectus.

Staking comes with a risk of loss of TRX. None of the Fund’s assets, including any staked assets, are subject to the protections enjoyed by depositors with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) or SIPC member institutions. The staked assets may also be subject to “slashing” penalties. Slashings occur when a validator attests to two different histories of the chain and penalties occur when a validator is offline for a prolonged period of time. The Fund itself will not engage in staking activities, including the operation of a validator node. Instead, the staking program will be administered by the Fund’s sponsor, who will utilize service providers including the custodians and staking providers. While the Fund’s sponsor does not expect the activities of the staking providers to result in slashing penalties, there can be no guarantee that slashing penalties will not occur. Furthermore, the custodians’ and staking providers’ liability to the Fund for the actions associated with the Staking Program is limited, and the custodians and staking providers may lack the assets or insurance in order to support the recovery of any losses incurred. Accordingly, there can be no guarantee that the Fund would recover any of its staked assets, or the value thereof, if it is subject to slashing or penalties.

The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Paralel Distributors LLC, Marketing Agent. Paralel is unaffiliated with Canary Capital.

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This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.