DoubleZero adds Kalshi’s election markets ahead of November midterms

Ahead of midterm elections in November, Kalshi's elections and politics markets went live on market data delivery platform DoubleZero Edge, giving firms more access to burgeoning prediction markets.

On Wednesday, DoubleZero Foundation said it added Kalshi's markets, expanding its reach beyond sports event contracts and crypto perpetual futures.

"Election markets give institutions a real-time, tradable view into how expectations shift as political events unfold," said Andy Ross, head of institutional at Kalshi, in a statement. "By making Kalshi’s political market data easier to integrate into institutional workflows, DoubleZero Edge gives firms a valuable new tool to price risk, manage exposure and adjust positions as market expectations change."

Prediction markets flourished during the 2024 election cycle, and since then, platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket have surged, now valued at tens of billions of dollars. Lawmakers and agencies in Washington as well as state regulators, have also been debating how they should be regulated, specifically when it comes to sports betting.

Prediction market activity in the U.S. has already outpaced the 2024 election cycle, with more than $133 million traded in certain races as of mid-August, according to reporting from Reuters.

"With the midterms on November 3rd, the expansion arrives as election-driven volume continues to climb and institutions increasingly use prediction markets as a source of real-time information about political and economic outcomes," DoubleZero said.