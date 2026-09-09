Bitget and UNICEF Launch Financial Literacy Module Featuring Blockchain Education

Victoria, Seychelles, September 8, 2026 — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has collaborated with UNICEF to develop a new online financial literacy module for the Game Changers Coalition curriculum, contributing its blockchain expertise to help young learners understand the fundamentals of finance and how emerging technologies are shaping the digital financial system.

Financial literacy today extends beyond budgeting and interest rates to understanding the technologies reshaping how value is exchanged and managed. The new Introduction to Financial Literacy module combines foundational financial concepts with an introduction to blockchain, helping learners better understand both today's financial system and the technologies influencing its future.

Developed as an interactive self-paced online course, the module combines short video lessons, visual learning materials, and quizzes covering topics including supply and demand, budgeting, credit, loans, interest rates, and blockchain fundamentals. Participants who complete the programme receive a certificate of completion. Designed primarily for young learners, the course is accessible free of charge through Agora, UNICEF’s learning platform.

The module also brings game-based learning into the experience through Neon Paycheck, a short online game designed as an engaging entry point into the course. Set in a futuristic city, the game puts players in the shoes of a young person making everyday financial decisions around earning, spending, planning and avoiding scams. By turning financial concepts into choices with immediate consequences, Neon Paycheck gives learners a playful first taste of the topics explored in the module and reflects the Game Changers Coalition’s broader approach to using video game development and game-based learning to make complex skills practical, relevant and fun to learn.

Bitget worked alongside UNICEF to develop the blockchain chapters of the curriculum, contributing industry expertise to ensure digital assets and blockchain concepts are presented in a practical, accessible, and balanced way. Bitget CEO Gracy Chen also appears throughout the module, guiding learners through key blockchain concepts and their role within the broader financial ecosystem.

"Education has always been important to me. It is one of the reasons I continue teaching as an adjunct professor at HKUST," said Bitget CEO, Gracy Chen. "I've seen how quickly young people learn when they're given the right tools and opportunities. That's why our work with UNICEF is about making those concepts accessible early so young people can build the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions as the system evolves.”

The launch marks the latest milestone in Bitget's collaboration with UNICEF. In 2025, Bitget partnered with UNICEF Luxembourg to support UNICEF's Game Changers Coalition in equipping young people, especially girls, with future-ready skills and confidence to shape their futures. The Coalition has since reached more than 642,000 young people, parents, and teachers across eight countries, Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco and South Africa, with expansion to Bolivia, Bangladesh and Indonesia in 2026.

The Financial Literacy Module forms part of the Coalition’s broader future-ready curriculum, which covers financial literacy, artificial intelligence, and video game development for young people in emerging economies.

“Young people are growing up in a rapidly changing financial and digital environment. Equipping them with the knowledge and skills to understand this environment can help them make informed decisions and better prepare for their futures. Through the Game Changers Coalition and our partnership with Bitget, we are helping make financial literacy education practical, accessible and engaging for young people,” said Sandra Visscher, UNICEF Luxembourg’s Executive Director.

As digital assets become more closely intertwined with traditional finance, understanding how these systems work is becoming an increasingly important part of financial literacy. By supporting educational initiatives alongside product innovation, Bitget aims to help lower barriers to participation and equip more people with the knowledge to navigate the future of finance.

To access the module, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to equip young people, especially girls, with future-ready skills, including financial literacy and blockchain. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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About UNICEF Luxembourg

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to reach the most disadvantaged children and build a better world for every child.

UNICEF Luxembourg supports this global mission by mobilizing private sector partnerships and voluntary contributions. It also advocates nationally to uphold children’s rights—focusing on reducing inequalities, promoting gender equality, tackling child poverty, supporting mental well-being, and improving access to justice for every child.

Disclaimer: UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service. This partnership is focused solely on supporting education outcomes for children.

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For media inquiries, please contact: UNICEF Luxembourg, Paul Heber, Chief Communication | T (+352) 448715 | M (+352) 691198105

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