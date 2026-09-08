Hunter Biden details LAPTOP memecoin's airdrop and burn-or-charity rules ahead of launch

Hunter Biden detailed the purpose and structure behind his LAPTOP memecoin in a new post on social media platform X.

The former U.S. president's son stated that he wants to use LAPTOP as a symbol of "resilience, redemption, and recovery" against political foes and media that weaponized it.

Hunter Biden's laptop became one of the biggest political controversies of the 2020 presidential election after he left it at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. The device contained emails detailing his foreign business dealings, financial records, and personal media depicting drug addiction.

Congressional Republicans later used the records to investigate whether then-candidate Joe Biden was involved in his son's business dealings. The former president was not charged. However, prosecutors later used files from the drive as evidence in the 2024 trial that resulted in Hunter Biden's conviction on federal firearm charges.

"They turned laptop into a weapon. I turned it into a token," Biden wrote in the X post.

Airdropped to TRUMP investors

In his latest X post, Biden laid out the tokenomics behind the memecoin, which is set to launch Wednesday on Base Layer 2.

Out of the total supply of 1 billion, 20% will be airdropped to the community. At the token generation event (TGE), 10% will be unlocked via a claim portal of the Phoenix Veritas Foundation, which issues and runs the memecoin. The remaining 10% will be airdropped in the future at the discretion of Phoenix Veritas.

Notably, there are two cohorts of eligible airdrop claimants: those who experienced losses on Donald Trump's TRUMP memecoin get 2%, and subscribers of the "Where's Hunter?" Substack, which is Hunter Biden's personal newsletter, receive 8%.

Burn-or-charity

Another 30% is tied to 30 public real-world predictions, such as President Donald Trump being impeached during his term, or the U.S. Democrats taking the House or Senate in 2026. Many of these events are linked to prediction markets on Polymarket, according to the token's website.

If an event takes place, a slice of the supply is burned; if it does not, the amount will be sent to charity instead. An additional 50 million tokens are committed to charity "no matter what," said Biden.

"You should not expect me or anyone else to make this token more valuable for you," Biden wrote. "LAPTOP isn't just about owning something, it's about saying something."

While Biden did not explain how the remaining supply will be allocated, the memecoin's official disclosure shows that 30% will be allocated to founders including Hunter Biden, subject to a six-month lock-up period followed by a 24-month vesting period.

Another 10% will be allocated for liquidity, and 5% is earmarked for the foundation treasury to cover ongoing operations.

In the X post, Biden made additional remarks criticizing Trump on his memecoin, which infamously left nearly 1 million wallets sitting on $3.8 billion in collective losses.

"Trump has broken trust in everything he's ever touched. And his token was no exception," Biden wrote.