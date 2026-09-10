B.AI, SUN.io, JustLend DAO, and BitTorrent Expand MetaMask Connectivity, Driving Global DeFi Access

Singapore, September 10, 2026 — B.AI, SUN.io, JustLend DAO, and BitTorrent, four leading decentralized applications (dApps) across the TRON ecosystem, now support MetaMask connectivity. MetaMask, one of the world's largest consumer platforms for onchain finance, giving users direct control over their money and access to the onchain economy. This gives MetaMask users direct, in-wallet access to these dApps through a single, familiar interface, simplifying complex on-chain workflows and lowering the barrier to entry for global users.

Bringing TRON's Leading dApps to MetaMask

B.AI, a financial infrastructure platform designed to give AI agents their own identities and the ability to transact independently. Its architecture includes the x402 payment protocol, the 8004 identity authentication protocol, a MCP Server, and BAIclaw which enables AI agents to verify one another, transact autonomously, and execute high-frequency financial operations on-chain. Access via MetaMask extends these capabilities to a broader global user base.

SUN.io, TRON’s leading decentralized platform with over $650 million in total value locked (TVL) and more than 26,000 liquidity pools, enables users to connect with MetaMask to access its high-performance, low-cost automated market maker (AMM), SunSwap V4, which features programmable hooks that allow developers and AI agents to embed custom logic directly into liquidity pools.

JustLend DAO, TRON’s leading lending platform with over $7 billion in TVL, provides capital-efficient infrastructure for on-chain borrowing, lending, and staking. Through MetaMask, users can access energy rental services and yield opportunities, optimizing transaction costs and supporting sustained high-frequency activity.

BitTorrent completes TRON's on-chain and autonomous systems stack by providing cross-chain and data layers that allows the ecosystem to scale. BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) enables seamless interoperability between TRON, Ethereum and BNB Chain, while the BitTorrent File System (BTFS) delivers secure, low-cost decentralized storage. Together, supporting scalable, cross-chain operations for both users and AI agents.

Expanding a Global Web3 Gateway

With MetaMask connectivity now supported across these dApps, users can manage TRON-based assets, transfer tokens such as TRX and USDT, and execute swaps directly within MetaMask. The addition of MetaMask connectivity across B.AI, SUN.io, JustLend DAO, and BitTorrent shifts user access to a unified wallet-based experience, improving usability and connectivity across blockchain networks.

As decentralized finance and AI-driven applications continue to converge, this milestone positions TRON's ecosystem to scale alongside global user demand. By aligning high-performance infrastructure with a widely adopted Web3 gateway, the ecosystem is better equipped to drive liquidity, improve capital efficiency, and accelerate adoption of DeFi and AI use cases at scale.

About B.AI

B.AI is a financial infrastructure built for the AI Agent era, designed to address the core challenges agents face in model access, payments, settlement, identity, and coordination. Through a unified API and settlement network, B.AI enables AI Agents to connect more freely to leading global models and services, while using agent wallets to pay, get paid, and exchange value autonomously. At the same time, B.AI builds verifiable identity and credit primitives for agents through on-chain accounts, helping AI evolve from software tools into economic actors that can transact, collaborate, and operate continuously at scale. By lowering barriers to model access, enabling seamless value transfer, and establishing an economic framework for intelligent agents, B.AI aims to accelerate the maturation of the AI Agent ecosystem, advance the real-world development of AGI, and make the benefits of AI more accessible to a broader range of users and developers.

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Elle

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About SUN.io

SUN.io is the first decentralized autonomous platform on the TRON blockchain, distinguished by its integration of stablecoin trading, comprehensive token exchange, and liquidity mining capabilities. As a cornerstone of the TRON ecosystem, SUN.io is dedicated to optimizing trading liquidity and asset returns for its users. The platform empowers participants to stake SUN tokens, earning veSUN, which unlocks a suite of exclusive benefits, including enhanced rewards and voting rights in the platform's governance.

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Elle

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About JustLend DAO

JustLend DAO is TRON's decentralized financial platform where users can earn yields through supplied assets, borrow digital assets against collateral, participate in TRX staking, and rent Energy. Committed to developing TRON-based DeFi protocols and providing all-in-one financial solutions to its users, there is now more than $7.6B Total Value Locked in the JUST Network.

The JustLend DAO provides a forum for its users to participate in governance and directives, while empowering its users with decentralized authority, trustless transactions, smart-contract automation, and security with transparent accountability.

Tokens in the JustLend DAO markets (TRX, BTT, JST, NFT, USDT, TUSD, USDD) are granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica. JustLend DAO exists to provide stable and convenient financial lending services for all users.

Engage with the JustLend DAO community via the JustLend DAO Portal, Telegram, Twitter, and the JUST Network.

Media Contact

Harvey

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About BitTorrent Chain

BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) is the world’s first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol, which adopts the PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mechanism and leverages sidechains for the scaling of smart contracts. It now enables interoperability with the public chains of Ethereum, TRON, and BNB Chain. Fully compatible with EVM, BitTorrent Chain facilitates the seamless transfer of assets across mainstream public chains. The governance token BTT, also known as BTTOLD on TRON Protocol was granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica on October 7th 2022.

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Charles

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This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.